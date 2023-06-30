Israel: Tel Aviv celebrates 20 years as White City with dusk to dawn festivities

Israeli citizens and tourists from around the world converge on the coastal city, honoring its UNESCO World Heritage Site for Bauhaus architecture

Tel Aviv commemorated the 20th anniversary of its Bauhaus "White City" being designated a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The coastal city, its residents and tourists celebrated all-night Thursday to Friday.

The nocturnal celebration offered public performances, musical shows from dusk to dawn, open access to museums and yoga at sunrise. The “White Night” has celebrated the UNESCO designation since July 2023.

Miriam Alster / Flash90 Israelis attend the White City's White Night all-night celebration in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Held every year at the end of June, the party’s name was coined in honor of the Bauhaus architecture and its use of light colors, as well as the colloquial Hebrew term for all-nighters being “white nights.” It is considered one of the city's biggest cultural events.

Miriam Alster / Flash90 Israelis attend the White City's White Night all-night celebration at the Habima national theatre in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The "White Night" campaign launched on digital platforms this year with video imitating Wes Anderson's cinematic style. It was produced by Tel Aviv Global & Tourism. The campaign sought to attract art aficionados and cultural connoisseurs to the city and the "White Night" festival.

The promotional video included the campaign's protagonist navigating Tel Aviv's iconic White City, featuring the stunning Bauhaus architecture and white buildings. The video also made use of Anderson's signature elements, such as meticulous symmetry, precise camera movements and distinctive color palettes reminiscent of his films.

Moshe Shai/FLASH90 Illustration - a Bauhaus building in Tel Aviv, Israel.

UNESCO recognized the "White City" of Tel Aviv as an urban treasure, combining historical significance and architectural singularity, worthy of World Heritage Site status. The downtown area is home to the world's largest collection of Bauhaus buildings, consolidating its distinctive position in the field of modern architecture.