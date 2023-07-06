Italian entrepreneur dreams of a mega film studio in Israel's Negev Desert

The Israeli architect behind the planned complex says in addition to the Hollywood-like studio there will be a 'cyber-park'

The Negev desert in Israel was home to some of the most iconic figures in history, such as Abraham and King David. Now, Italian-born entrepreneur Franco Dan Kalonymus has set out to revive the desert with an ambitious plan to build a mega film studio.

It may be a little far-fetched, but Kalonymus says he is determined to carry out the plan. He told i24NEWS the idea came to him several years ago, when he wrote a script for a sci-fi movie that combined Nazis, Mossad agents, time travel and the Prophet Moses.

Enrico Segre Rendering of an aquarium attraction at the planned 'Land of Goshen' complex in the Negev Desert.

The script for the movie called "Operation Moses" was given to several key figures in Hollywood, including filmmaker Mel Brooks, the late producer Menachem Golan, and three-time Oscar winner Carlo Rambaldi, who sent back a letter praising the project.

"I managed to raise a 20 million dollar budget, but at that time I was working on another project for a chariot race I want to have around the world. But I think we can tie the strings together," Kalonymus remarked.

"20 years ago, an Italian businessman like me, Dino De Laurentis, opened huge studios in Morocco, which also had a replica of ancient Jerusalem. Since then, 150 films have been produced there about King David, King Solomon, Jesus and Moses. I don't appreciate it, because we have the copyright on all these stories," he stated.

Kalonymus spent years in L.A. trying to promote this ambitious project, but eventually gave up. He then decided to bring the project to Israel and to focus on building the mega-studio, together with some of the top local architects.

Enrico Segre Architects' 3d rendering of the entire complex, which includes housing, a tourist section, and an amusement park.

Teaming up with Enrico Segre, a well-known architect who works in Israel and Europe, they planned more than just a studio. The group stated that it aims to open a big complex which would include housing, a tourist section, and an amusement park with AI robots.

"We call it 'The Land of Goshen.' We are planning a cyber-park, which will have different stations where the tourists can travel. For example, one representing the Ten Commandments, or a huge aquarium representing the crossing of the Red Sea," Segre said.

Enrico Segre Architect's top-view rendering of the entire complex, which includes housing, a tourist section, and an amusement park.

Kalonymous and his colleagues are now trying to interest potential investors and organizations to support their plan, and hope to bring Hollywood to the Holy Land.