Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Thursday hosted U.S. actor Helen Mirren in Jerusalem, who plays former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in a recently released movie.

The Academy Award winner was in Israel to attend the opening of the Jerusalem Film Festival, where the film “Golda” was screened. In the movie, Mirren plays Meir – the first and only female premier in Israel and the Middle East.

In their meeting, Herzog referred to Mirren’s portrayal of Meir: “Golda was an important figure who bravely led the government. She was a historical figure and had a significant influence on our social structure.”

Haim Zach / GPO Israel's President Isaac Herzog (C), First Lady Michal Herzog (R), and Helen Mirren in Jerusalem.

Also in attendance was Herzog’s wife Michal and the director of “Golda,” Guy Nattiv. Mirren thanked Herzog and the First Lady for their warm welcome.

“Golda is one of the greatest roles to play. I was a young woman when she was elected, and to see a woman leading a complex country like Israel was a seminal moment,” she said.

“I am often asked if I see a connection between the great female leaders I have portrayed. The closest connection I see to Golda is Queen Elizabeth I in terms of her absolute dedication to her country. She had great charm.”

At the Jerusalem Film Festival, the British actor addressed the crowd and recalled living on a kibbutz in Israel: “One of my jobs in the kibbutz was combing the grapevines, just after the end of the Six Day War, so there were a few shells going off. When they realized that was too dangerous, they yanked me out of the grapevines and put me in the kitchen."

"One day, I noticed Hebrew being spoken behind me, and when I turned around, it was completely empty because everyone had gone down to the bomb shelter. Little did I think in that moment that I’d be standing here in this beautiful, historic, magical, difficult, complex, and wonderful city of Jerusalem.”

Mirren was also given an award at the festival, for which she dedicated to her "tribe."

"Members of my tribe can be found in Germany, Belgium, and America. They are Palestinians, Israelis, and Africans, but the tribe I want to dedicate this award to is the tribe of actors. Actors are wonderful people, and I was lucky enough to work with fantastic Israeli actors on ‘Golda.’ I felt that I belonged because I was with my tribe.”