Israel’s Foreign Ministry took to Twitter, now known as X, to slam the Jerusalem-based German NGO Willy Brandt Center for celebrating the convicted Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled in a film presentation slated for Wednesday.

The ministry responded in biting sarcastic language to the centers' post on X, inviting people to attend the film titled “Leila Khaled: Hijacker” with “popcorn.”

“Because who doesn’t love theatre popcorn and TERROR? Leila Khaled is a Palestinian terrorist responsible for hijacking a plane from Rome to Tel Aviv in 1969. The Willy Brandt Center in Jerusalem will be screening a film celebrating her legacy of terror and violence,” the ministry wrote.

It also suggested “Recommendations for their next film screening: 9/11: The Heroic Hijacking. Breakfast with the Taliban. Finding Fidel!”

i24NEWS sent press queries to the Brandt Center’s project manager, Hanna Reichardt, and other to WBC employees. The spokesperson replied: “The screening of the film was cancelled immediately after those grave misunderstandings. The WBC does not justify terrorism in any form. The WBC takes an uncompromising stand against anti-Semitism.”

Iranian news agency IRNA reported that “In response to the criticism, the institution canceled the program and clarified that hosting the event did not signify an endorsement of Leila Khaled's views.”

Khaled, who lives in Jordan, attempted to hijack EL Al plane 219 in 1970 that was set to fly from Amsterdam to New York City. A member of the U.S.-and EU-designated terrorist entity Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, she has previously conducted public speaking tours in Western European countries such as Germany, Austria, Denmark, Spain and Greece.

Khaled advocated the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement targeting Israel during her European visits. After Khaled spoke at Vienna’s Austrian-Arab cultural center in 2016, the author of this report exposed that the Austrian bank Bawag closed the center’s account due to the alleged terrorism connection with Khaled.

The late Willy Brandt, after whom the the center is named, was a controversial German Chancellor in the history of Israel-German relations. In 1973, when Israel was on the ropes during the Yom Kippur War, Brandt refused to let the American military to use the Bremerhaven harbor to delivery badly needed military arms to the Jewish state.

The Brandt Center Jerusalem, which is supported by German government funds, states on its website that "The Willy Brandt Center (WBC) is a unique center for encounters and communication in Jerusalem. Here young people from the entire world meet and engage in cultural exchange beyond borders. Within the framework of our events, we are able to overcome conflicts in multifaceted ways.”

The Willy Brandt House in Berlin, the headquarters for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic party, previously faced criticism from the former head of the Berlin Jewish community, Alexander Brenner, for hosting, in 2012, the left-wing Israeli NGO Breaking the Silence.

i24NEWS sent press queries about the Khaled film screening to German Ambassador Steffen Seibert and the German Foreign Ministry.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lior Haiat, confirmed to i24NEWS in June that Israel rebuked Seibert for interference in Israeli domestic affairs, including allegedly honoring Palestinian terrorists.

Seibert participated in an alternative ceremony—also known as the joint memorial day— that commemorates Israelis and Palestinians, including Palestinian terrorists, who have lost their lives during the Israel-Palestinian conflict.