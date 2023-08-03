'Yiddish culture includes many diverse voices that, in their time, were young, modernist, radical, sensual and avant-garde' says program lead Dr. Yair Lipshitz

Due to a growing interest in a Yiddish language and culture studies program, Israel's Tel Aviv University (TAU) will expand opportunities for study and research in this field.

In addition to existing programs in the Faculty of Arts, TAU will also open a new research project dealing with Yiddish art and theater from both a theoretical and practical standpoint.

Yiddish has attracted the attention of many young students from Israel, as well as from all over the world, who enroll in study programs to discover the spiritual and verbal richness of the language and its culture.

TAU has set itself the goal of reviving this heritage and its surprising topicality in today's Tel Aviv. A statue has also been erected on campus in memory of Yiddish writer Shalom Aleichem.

Every year, over a hundred students reportedly enroll at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities to take a variety of courses it offered. The courses were organized under the direction of the Jona Goldrich Institute for Yiddish Language, Literature, and Culture, established in 2005.

A variety of programs at the university included a Master's degree in Yiddish Studies, an online course in the language's literature for the general public, scholarships for young researchers, and international summer programs. This summer, 75 students from around the world are taking part, such as the USA, Portugal, Argentina, France, and 10 other countries.

Due to the success of these programs, and the growing number of students enrolled, TAU opened a research group that will also study the artistic and theatrical practice of the language. The group will operate within the Faculty of Arts, under the direction of Dr. Ruti Ablowitz and Dr. Yair Lipshitz from the Department of Theatre Arts, which will invite students to a theoretical and practical artistic immersion in the treasures of Yiddish theater.

"In Israel, the Yiddish language is often perceived as traditional and nostalgic or, in the worst case, grotesque and old-fashioned,” Lipshitz said.

“However, Yiddish culture includes many diverse voices that, in their time, were young, modernist, radical, sensual, and avant-garde. We want to bring these voices back to contemporary Tel Aviv and enable our students to discover and explore the surprising relevance of Yiddish culture to their lives today," he added.

Studies will include both historical and archival research, as well as stage and theatrical experience, responding to the creative richness of Yiddish theater and its related arts. The initiative for the research group, and for the erection of the Shalom Aleichem statue on campus, came from Dr. Mark Zilberquit, president of the Foundation for the Preservation of the Heritage of Yiddish Culture, as well as a writer and editor himself.

"As Yiddish studies gain in popularity in recent years, I am convinced that the process of learning the Yiddish language cannot be complete without that of learning Yiddish culture," Zilberquit concluded.