Visitors can feast on this new exhibition at the Israel Museum

With artifacts from the third millennium BCE through modern day, the exhibit explores the cultural and political significance of feasts

Who doesn’t love a good feast? With champagne wishes and dreams of caviar, this is perhaps one of the most popular and well-documented public events throughout history.

Now, the ritual is being celebrated at a new exhibition at the Israel Museum.

“This exhibition is dealing with the importance of feasts in the ancient Near East and also in modern times, for political and ideological powers,” Nurit Goshen, a curator at the Israel Museum, tells us.

“It centers not around food, which is a very popular topic, but rather on human interactions, and how ideas and the world order are cemented through such events.”

The exhibition hall is divided into several parts, which represent the different halls that a feast occupies: from the ritual area, through the reception area, to the VIP room dedicated to royals and officials. Most of the artifacts come from the Israel Museum’s own collection, but there are some that were also sourced abroad.

Goshen shows us one one of the oldest and rarest items in the exhibit, brought from the British Museum.

“[This is] one of the earliest representations of a feast, from the tomb of Queen Puabi, a very important woman who was buried in Ur, in present-day Iraq around the middle of the third millennium BCE. There, next to her arm, were three cylindrical seals, all of them depicting feasts. On the seal that we’re showing here we can see a scene of beer drinking, versus wine drinking on the same seal.”

The last part of the exhibition brings us to present day, and focuses on culinary diplomacy — in other words, diplomatic dinners.

“We have the modern official set of the State of Israel for everyone to see and perhaps pretend they are as important as the world leaders who are served meals on such dishes,” says Goshen.

It also marks an unusual event that occurred in 2018, when chef Moshe Segev decided to serve a chocolate dessert in a metal shoe to Shinzo Abe, the Japanese Prime Minister at the time.

There is also a video installation by Federico Solmi, an Italian artist now living in New York. Goshen says the art “is actually deconstructing the feast in a very critical manner, that is asking what actually happens at the feast behind closed doors.”

Throughout the years, feasts have also had negative connotations, as they were associated with corruption and social decadence. But this display shows us that the glamor of this lavish event has not faded. At least not for those who were invited.