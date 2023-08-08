The Israeli pop star is set to perform at the legendary midtown Manhattan arena next year

After two concerts at Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park next month, Israeli singer Noa Kirel's next scheduled show will be at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 30, 2024, her managers announced on Tuesday.

According to Ynet, people close to the "Unicorn" singer say that Kirel hopes that headlining the iconic arena will help in her quest to raise her profile internationally.

“This is the time to try with all our might for an international career, Noa and her team believe that it is possible to succeed. Without taking risks, it’s impossible to go far.”

Kirel's next few weeks will be busy, with preparations for two big concerts in Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park. Last month, the singer announced that tickets for the first show, to be held on September 21, had sold out in just five hours.

A second performance was then scheduled four days later to satisfy her thousands of fans. What's more, Kirel will soon be taking part in the Sing Festival for the fifth time, alongside Yehuda Levy and Harel Sakat.

AP Photo/Martin Meissner Noa Kirel of Israel during the flag ceremony before during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England.

Last year, Kirel became the youngest star ever to perform at Hayarkon Park in front of thousands of people, where she sang 23 songs during a 90 minute show.

The 2023 Eurovision participant has recently released a new single entitled "Deja Vu", a Hebrew version of one of the songs written for the song contest in Liverpool, before "Unicorn" was finally chosen.

The song was written by Kirel in collaboration with Ron Biton Itay Shimoni and Yarden Peleg. The latter is also responsible for the musical arrangement and production of the new track.

Noa Kirel won the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards.