Set in a location relatively unknown to the public, this eclectic exhibition takes visitors on a journey through a wealth of themes

A unique exhibition of contemporary art, entitled "Calm Waters in Living Colors," featuring some of Israel's most renowned watercolorists will be presented from September 3 at the Gallery of the Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies.

The opening will be followed by a classical music concert at sunset, with a breathtaking view of the Old City.

"I've always found watercolor to be one of the most personal mediums. However, in Israeli art, a kind of stigma around watercolor has developed, categorizing the art more as a hobby rather than a real form of artistic expression. I wanted to challenge this misconception by showing the fascinating things Israeli watercolorists do. I think watercolor should be much more exploited in Israel," Lola Vilenkin, curator of the exhibition, told i24NEWS.

"Although watercolor is of significant importance in Israeli and world art history, it doesn't receive enough of the attention it deserves on the contemporary Israeli art scene," she added

Celebrating the artistic heritage of watercolor is Vilenkin's mission with her new exhibition, which aims to highlight the incredible diversity and artistic expression within the Israeli watercolor community, through the works of a dozen artists, including Beni Gassenbauer, Rachel Kainy, Pamela Silver and Meydad Eliyahu. Some are more established artists while others are emerging, but none of them belong to the mainstream of the Israeli art scene.

Sara Sefton Shor Ovadia Somech

Housed in a relatively unknown location, the eclectic exhibition offers a real journey through a wealth of themes and techniques.

"The gallery is a real hidden gem. It offers a captivating view of the old town and is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and mysterious buildings in the region. It's a place that deserves to be appreciated by everyone," says Vilenkin.

A variety of artistic styles

The artists will demonstrate their distinct and varied approaches and conceptual methods to infuse the medium with ingenuity and creativity. Some have embraced the spontaneity inherent in watercolor, allowing the flow to shape the evolution of their creations, while others have used deliberate manipulations to exert control over the spread of pigments and their absorption on paper.

Rachel Kainy Moses in the Desert

Sara Sefton Shor offers a captivating glimpse into the beauty of Jerusalem's urban existence. With a deft brushstroke and a razor-sharp eye, she breathes life into the city's worn elements.

Renowned artist Beni Gassenbauer's figurative cityscapes capture every detail, texture, hue and interaction of the radiant Israeli sun with perfect perspective, while Maureen Fain creates intimate, highly detailed portraits that reveal her deep sensitivity.

Artist Shirley Sigal plunges visitors into an entirely different world. A virtuoso and master of perspective, she blends her talent for drawing with antiquities, nature and the people who visit historic sites, offering a point of view that illuminates the interplay of past and present.

Shirley Siegal If Walls Could Talk

Finally, Yonat Cintra takes us into the kaleidoscopic realms of Tel Aviv's working-class Shapira district, painting urban landscapes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yonat Cintra Shapira

This exceptional exhibition brings out the beauty of watercolor in all its colors and serves as a platform to honor the talent of Israeli watercolorists, offering a wide window onto the world of this artistic technique with its thousand nuances.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French website i24NEWS.