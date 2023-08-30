“Wonderful & Great”: Netta Barzilai releases new English-language single

The song will be a part of the Israeli artist's upcoming album scheduled for release in January 2024.

The latest Israeli singer looking to break into the English language market: Netta Barzilai, who brought the Eurovision trophy home to Israel in 2018, has now released her first English single "Wonderful and Great."

Speaking with Israel's Kan Public Broadcaster, she called the song her take on an Israeli classic.

"'Wonderful & Great' is my crazy version of the song 'Hayalda hakhi yaffa bagan' ['The most beautiful girl in kindergarten'] about a girl who eventually becomes bored of living her life in the most perfect way."

"The idea for this song came after a crazy night out with my friends. It was four in the morning, and we had to keep singing to make sure we got home safely without getting lost,” Barzilai explained. “I was thinking to myself, there haven’t been enough acts of love between people recently, and I wanted to promote that energy- transforming from jealousy to kindness" she continued.

The song is the first single off her upcoming album, which is scheduled for release in January 2024.

Barzilai is also embarking on an international tour this Thursday. The 13-city concert series, also called “Wonderful & Great,” will take the eccentric Israeli singer through Europe and the United States, including London, Amsterdam, and Berlin, before flying to Orlando, where she will open the EQUAL Workplace Summit 2023.

Netta broke onto the music scene in 2018 representing Israel with her Eurovision winning song "Toy". She has since performed in global Pride parades and Israeli judicial overhaul protests. Since her Eurovision win, she has signed with New York based label ‘S-Curve’.