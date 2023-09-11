Netflix acquires rights to Israeli TV series ‘Border Guard’

The 8-episode series follows members of a border police unit who face daily sensitive situations that divide Israeli society

Netflix has acquired the broadcast rights to the Israeli series “Border Police,” created by Meni Yaish with, among others, the singer Shlomi Shabbat.

The series, in eight episodes, will be available later this year in dozens of countries. Germany's largest television channel ZDF has also purchased the series and will broadcast it with German subtitles on its streaming platform ZDFneo.

The story follows Avi (Ben Sultan), a wild boy from Bat Yam who finds himself involved in affairs with Arabs from Jaffa. He joins the Israeli Border Police to settle scores with them, and quickly becomes an effective and respected police officer, while also falling in love with a border policewoman, who is a pacifist. But his past constantly reminds him that he will never change.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701157189337968864 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The series more generally follows the members of a border police unit that flirts with the tenuous and sometimes blurred line between the army and the police. They are constantly confronted with complex and sensitive situations that divide Israeli society: Jews and Arabs, or secular and religious.

It will be available on Netflix later this year in the United States, Israel, France, Canada, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Greece, Italy.