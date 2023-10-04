When Bruno Mars sang in Israel, he shook up Tel Aviv

The American superstar wowed his Israeli fans with his Hebrew, blue and white shirt, and even performed a song for the Sukkot holiday

Bruno Mars finally came to perform in Tel Aviv after a long career, amazing the Israeli audience personally in concert.

Mars dazzled fans by telling them "I love you" in Hebrew, continued with his selection of a white and blue shirt that referring to the Israeli flag, and even played "Shlomit is building a sukkah," one of the traditional songs of the Sukkot Jewish holidays, which is currently taking place.

Fans were wowed by a wide variety of songs, from the oldest to the newest. Beginning with a phenomenal performance of "I want to be a billionaire," he ended the show with the hit song "Uptown Funk."

Mars gave his bandmates their due place, and let the instrumentals lead the transition sections with particularly impressive solos. The performance continued with a string of songs on the piano as Mars sang choruses and let the audience join in enthusiastically. "I could go on like this all day," he declared, singing "Forget You" (f*"k You), "Grenade" and "Nothin' on You."

He even shared his fantasy with the audience: "I imagine myself singing 'I'm Coming for You' (feom the song "Blow"), and all the Israeli girls are running to me." When the crowd responded enthusiastically, he laughed and warned them in Hebrew: "I'm shy."

Mars vibed with the audience, bounced, moved and laughed – and the audience showed their loyalty and sang with him in bad English all the way. Mars promised to return to Tel Aviv soon, and we just can't wait and hope he will return.