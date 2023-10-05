World's oldest Bible, the Codex Sassoon, arrives at its new home in Israel

Alfred Moses acquired the 1,000 year old manuscript for a record breaking $38 million, gifting it for public display at the ANU - Museum of the Jewish People

The oldest known complete Bible “Codex Sassoon” landed in Israel on Thursday, flying on El Al from New York, after being bought at a record breaking $38 million at auction by former U.S. ambassador Alfred Moses.

Codex Sassoon was moved to its new permanent residence in the ANU - Museum of the Jewish People, following a complex and highly secured operation that will allow the ancient manuscript to be displayed permanently for the public.

Starting in the late 9th-early 10th century, when the codex containing all 24 books of the Hebrew Bible [the Tanakh] was handwritten, switching ownership multiple times throughout the Middle East, mostly being kept concealed in fear of different invading forces.

Sotheby's unveils the Codex Sassoon for auction, in New York, United States.

Its first reemergence was in 1929, when it was purchased by its namesake David Sassoon. The codex continued to switch hands, being kept in private collections, except for one brief public display at the British Library in London.

“Along with very complex and challenging days both in Israel and in the world these days, when we are all looking for the unifying instead of the dividing, we all want to hold on and touch something eternal that has existed for thousands of years and tells the story of our people,” ANU Museum Chairwoman Irina Nevzlin described the significant moment of the Codex Sassoon’s being brought to its home in Israel.

Irina Nevzlin, Chair of the Board of Directors, The Museum of the Jewish People Beit Hatfutsot, stands next to the Codex Sassoon.

Ambassador Moses was the latest to acquire the book and gifted it to the collection of ANU, “to safeguard it for the entire Jewish people.” On its journey to Israel it was well protected, being kept in the highly secure cockpit of the El Al flight, and then carried away by an armed escort after a joyful reception.

“Its return now to the possession of the Jewish people fills my heart with excitement and joy, I asked to make sure that it will return to a permanent residence in a place that is accessible to the general public and that will be a focal point for visitors from all over the world,” Moses said in a statement.

El Al Chairman Amikam Ben-Zvi (R), ANU Museum Chairwoman Irina Nevzlin, and Flight Commander Amos Eldag.

Popular ultra-Orthodox singer Shuli Rand was at the tarmac with several heroic representatives from across Israeli society, Yom Kippur War hero Avigdor Kahalani and sports heroes from the U20 soccer team that made historic accomplishments at the latest tournaments. Codex Sassoon will now take up its honored spot at the ANU Museum, open to the public from October 11.