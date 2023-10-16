Lider's sang at his music producer's funeral this week after Hamas terror attacks in the south

Ivri Lider is one of Israel's biggest pop stars. His sold out shows are filled with cheering, adoring fans. Yet his latest performances have been to small gatherings where his singing is drowned out by the sound of sobbing.

Such was the scene at the funeral of Sagi Golan - a young man who was murdered when Hamas terrorists invaded his home in Kibbutz Be'eri.

He was supposed to marry his partner were supposed to get married just one week later, and they planned to say their vows with one of Lider's songs playing in the background. Instead, Lider performed the song at Sagi's funeral -- the raw and emotional video drawing tens of thousands of views on social media.

Ivri Lider spoke to i24NEWS about his recent shows, preforming at funerals, soldiers, and in hospitals. “We play in funerals, soldiers, people who had to leave their homes around Gaza, hospitals so we can do something to help people in this situation. Music has some core to help people to help people through difficult times- to a point.”

Ivri Lider's producer, Aviv Bera'am was killed last week during Hamas' terror attacks. Lider sang at his funeral as a final tribute and goodbye. Aviv died as he was defending his kibbutz from Hamas terrorists, and trying to save a friend who was also shot.

When asked about his deepest concerns amid the current tumultuous period in Israel, Ivri's response was a mix of hesitation and optimism. He shared his thoughts that the full extent of the ongoing conflict's impact might not have yet revealed itself.

Despite these fears, Ivri sought solace in the sense of unity that appeared to be galvanizing the nation during these trying moments. He acknowledged that even in the face of adversity and anxiety, Israelis were coming together around a common purpose- just as has music has provided comfort to those around the country this week.