i24NEWS channels now available on all leading Israeli content providers

Alerts from the Home Front Command appear on all i24NEWS channels in real time

Beginning today, i24NEWS channels are available to customers of all the leading content providers in Israel.

i24NEWS is currently providing extensive coverage of the war with Hamas, with live broadcasts throughout the day. i24NEWS reporters are deployed on all fronts and at all the war’s focal points, to bring the voices from the field, in real time, alongside reports and commentary from the studio.

Partner TV is running i24NEWS English on channel 85 and i24NEWS French on channel 86. On Cellcom TV, the English Channel is available on channel 94, and the i24NEWS French and Arabic channels will soon be running on channels 95 and 96. "yes" added i24NEWS channels temporarily, during the war: yes+ and STINGTV customers will be able to watch the channel in English on channel 118 and the Arabic channel on channel 119. In addition, HOT, which has broadcast the i24NEWS channels in Israel since 2018 on channels 200 and 34 (English), 144 (French) and 174 (Arabic), has added an additional outlet for the English Channel - channel 15 for NEXT TV and HOT Fiber customers.

Now, along with audience of the channel from around the world, viewers in Israel who speak foreign languages - including embassies, new immigrants, the Arabic-speaking public in Israel, and others - will also be able to catch up on news in their own language.

Homefront command alerts appear in real time on all i24NEWS channels. Statements by the IDF spokesperson, news conferences and speeches are transmitted with simultaneous translation into the language of each of the channels.

In July 2013, the i24NEWS network launched three news channels in three languages: English, French and Arabic. From the channel's studios in the Jaffa port, i24NEWS channels broadcast news focusing on Israel, the Middle East, and major events from around the world. i24NEWS journalists are deployed at all new points and report from the field in real time. In addition to regular reports, news releases and flashes every hour, the channel's broadcast schedule also includes a wide variety of current affairs and magazine programs on security, high-tech, business and economy, culture, tourism, and more.

Along with the main studios in Israel, the channel also has additional studios in France, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco. Around the world, the channel is watched via satellite and cable platforms, as well as through apps for direct viewing.

i24NEWS channels are now available in approximately one billion households worldwide. The i24NEWS network is part of the Altice USA group, owned by businessman Patrick Drahi.