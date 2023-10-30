‘Disaster’: Oscar nominee Israeli animator releases short film on Hamas hostages

Yoni Goodman, an Israeli animator and the author of 'Waltz with Bashir' and 'Where is Anne Frank' puts the Hamas attack on Nir Oz on the screen

Yoni Goodman, an Israeli animator and the creator of the Oscar-nominated ‘Waltz with Bashir’ and ‘Where is Anne Frank’ released on Sunday a short film about the Hamas’ attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

In the video description, Goodman wrote: “Like all Israelis, the last three weeks caught me off guard and shook me quite a bit. While we all try to help out as much as we can in this new reality we found ourselves in, I had a real need to use my skills in some way.”

The animator said that Renana Gome, a Nir Oz resident, reached out to him asking to tell the story of her two sons – Or, 16, and Yagil, 12, – kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. “She asked me to create this short film as part of her struggle to bring them back,” stated Goodman.

The film starts with the sound of sirens. Gome narrates the story of her children hiding in the safe room in Nir Oz.

She talks to them on the phone when a terrorist kidnapps the boys. "The last I heard was my youngest saying: 'Don’t take me, I’m too young.'"

Goodman described Gome as “an incredible woman” who “will not stop until her sons return to her.” The author of the film asked to spread the word about his work to draw international attention to the 239 Hamas hostages still kept in Gaza for over three weeks.

By the time of the film release, Gome’s sons have both been confirmed to be alive. “With the hope that all the hostages will return and that the fighting will end at last, and that we may find a way to live at peace,” said the film description.