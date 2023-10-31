"How can so many Americans support a violent terror group?" actor Michael Rapaport speaks to i24NEWS

Rapaport pledged to donate one dollar to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for every Palestinian flag or hate comment on his videos

In a recent interview with i24NEWS, the renowned Jewish actor and long-time advocate for Israel, Michael Rapaport, expressed his deep concern about the rise of misinformation and flagrant antisemitism in the wake of the October 7th attack.

He spoke with Caleb ben David about the importance of using his platform to counter these issues and support those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Rapaport was unwavering in his stance, saying, "Everybody should be speaking up; it's a horrible situation, frightening. There was no question in my mind to speak out since it happened on the 7th. I'm just trying to be as supportive as I can to everyone dealing with the war, attacks are dealing with." He emphasized that the impact of such acts of terror goes beyond Israeli and Jewish communities, dispelling the misconception that it's only their concern.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719447352547610896 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

One of the central points he raised was the concerning rise of antisemitism and the confusion surrounding the conflict. He lamented the fact that not all prominent Jewish actors and public figures have spoken out against these issues as much as perhaps they should.

Rapaport was resolute in his belief that supporting Hamas equates to supporting terrorism. "No one wants civilians hurt," he said, drawing a parallel to the immediate support America received after the 9/11 attacks. He stressed the importance of recognizing that the current situation is no different.

Regarding the wave of antisemitism, Rapaport lamented, "These are not people who want peace. I don't understand what has gotten lost in translation." He went on to liken Hamas to the "Beatles of terrorism," emphasizing that many people are misinformed about the group's true nature. He expressed a genuine concern that if the misinformation continues to spread, the situation could worsen significantly.

STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York on October 13, 2023

Rapaport also addressed the removal of the "Bring Them Home" hostage signs in New York City and around the world, which he found surreal. He noted that even Hamas likely did not anticipate the level of support they have garnered in the Western world. As a Jewish person, he stressed the need to remain calm and vigilant in the face of this ongoing conflict. "It's a real war," he concluded.

In a remarkable commitment, Rapaport also mentioned his pledged to donate one dollar to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for every Palestinian flag or hate comment on his videos.