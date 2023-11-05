Angelina Jolie's father 'disappointed' in her stance on Israel-Hamas war

The actress earlier stated that Israel is "deliberately bombing trapped population"

Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight, criticized her stance on Israel's war against Hamas. Earlier last week, the actress, formerly a special envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees, accused Israel of "deliberately bombing children, women, families, deprived of food, medicine and humanitarian aid" in violation of the humanitarian law.

Voight said that he was "disappointed" that his daughter does not understand that Hamas' objective "is to annihilate the land of the Jews." "The Israeli army must protect this soil,” he said in a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1720645494475526225 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's truth... It can't be civil now, Israel was attacked by inhuman terror," he said.

"Many see that Palestinians have not been neglected, they [Hamas] have been given huge infusions of money that they did not share with the people. They made weapons instead," he added.

Addressing his daughter, he called for Jolie to reassess her opinion on Israel's role in the war: "Hamas is destroying its own people, not Israel."

Voight, 84, also an Oscar-winning actor, has consistently spoken in favor of Israel. He is also known to support Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.