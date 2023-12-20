Amazon Prime set to premiere revamped version of Israeli hit TV series

The star-studded cast includes Oz Zahavi, Joy Rieger, Meli Levy, Oshri Cohen, Yosef Sweid, and Yoav Levy

Amazon Prime is gearing up to introduce a fresh version of the immensely popular Israeli series, "Johnny and the Knights of Galilee."

Acquiring the rights from Yes, the streaming platform is all set to unveil the beloved comedy-drama to a worldwide audience, presenting it in a French version titled "Escort Boys," starring Rosie de Palma.

This French adaptation mirrors the essence of its Israeli predecessor, revolving around a tight-knit group of friends embarking on an unconventional journey: the creation of an escort agency exclusively catering to women.

Developed by Danny Rosenberg and Tom Shovel, the original series dives into complex power dynamics and societal tensions, delving into themes of gender, class, and sectoral intricacies within Israeli society.

The star-studded cast includes Oz Zahavi, Joy Rieger, Meli Levy, Oshri Cohen, Yosef Sweid, and Yoav Levy, portraying the lives of four childhood friends from a Galilean settlement.

Their initiative to establish a women-centric escort office in Northern Israel leads to unexpected triumphs amidst the challenges of embracing a new and somewhat unconventional identity as "escort boys."