Resilience and renewal: Be'eri gallery rises from ashes in Tel Aviv

In the wake of the devastating October 7 attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives and left a profound impact on the cultural landscape, Israel's resilience shines through as the Be'eri gallery, initially targeted and burned by terrorists, reopens its doors in the heart of Tel Aviv.

The gallery, located just a few kilometers from the Gaza Strip, was a symbol of art, creation, and life, which terrorists sought to extinguish. However, a glimmer of hope emerges as the gallery finds a new home in Beit Romano, one of Tel Aviv's trendiest and most iconic spaces.

Revital Ben-Asher Peretz, advisor to the mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa on art, spearheads the initiative to resurrect the Be'eri gallery in the bustling heart of Tel Aviv. She shares her vision, stating, "Since October 7, our lives have changed profoundly, and we can say that there is a before and an after, especially in the field of culture, where artists have been touched to the depths of their soul." Sophie Barzon, the gallery's director, recounts her experience during the war, posting photos of Hamas atrocities from her bomb shelter. Despite the destruction, she remains steadfast, noting, "Hamas burned the gallery knowingly; they targeted a place of culture, arts, and spirituality."

A Journey of Restoration and Hope

The project to relocate the Be'eri gallery to Tel Aviv involves meticulous planning and collaboration. Revital details the process, saying, "We started by listing all the artists from the south who had been displaced, then those from the north. Then I contacted the artists, and we exchanged by Zoom every week." The goal was not just to rebuild a physical space but to provide artists with a platform to showcase their work.

The announcement of the gallery's relocation became a beacon of hope for displaced artists. "When they knew that a place would be dedicated to them, they had a breath of fresh air; suddenly, hope returned. It brought them a lot of joy, to see that they had the support of an entire community and that they were no longer alone in the face of chaos," Revital adds.

Beit Romano, chosen as the new home for the Be'eri gallery, holds a significant place in Tel Aviv's artistic life. The gallery will operate alongside boutiques, the renowned Romano restaurant, and the popular Teder bar. Managed by the company Ybox, Beit Romano generously offered free rent for three years to support the cultural revival. The municipality of Tel Aviv-Yafo, along with various partners such as the Union of Visual Artists and the Plumes Foundation, contributed to financing the project.

Sophie and Ziva, the gallery's key figures, felt a profound connection to Beit Romano, expressing their emotions as they visited. "They started crying with emotion because they missed Be'eri, but they were delighted and fell in love with what the place exudes."

The Be'eri gallery's revival is a collaborative effort involving the Union of Visual Artists, the Plumes Foundation, the municipality of Tel Aviv-Yafo, Ybox, "Hatdar" Collaborations for architectural design, and financial support from Acro Real Estate and UN. Weiss. The reconstruction efforts are underway, and the first of this year's nine exhibitions will feature photographer Mati Elmaliach.

In the words of Revital Ben-Asher Peretz, this initiative is not merely about rebuilding a physical space. It's about resilience, hope, and a commitment to preserving the rich cultural tapestry that defines Israel. The Be'eri gallery, rising from the ashes, becomes a symbol of national reconstruction and a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Israeli people.

