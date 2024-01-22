First Bedouin art exhibition to open in heart of Tel Aviv

In February, the Raha Center for Fine Arts based in Rahat, will bring its exhibition to the Tel Aviv Artists House gallery.

The unique exhibition bringing together works by the Bedouin art school graduates will be the first introduction of the Tel Aviv public to the world of Bedouin art, say the organizers.

Courtesy Raha

"We have been working on the project for nine months," Daniel Alter, the project contractor, told i24NEWS. "Once the exhibition is presented in Tel Aviv, it will be moved to three other galleries in Israel."

"The idea is to transform all out previous exhibitions into a traveling show," they added.

courtesy Daniel Alter

"The exhibition taking place amid the [Israel-Hamas] war only emphasizes the importance of unity shared by the citizens of this country," said Alter. "Bedouins were also victims of the October 7 attack. Some were killed and others are currently held captive in Gaza. It’s a way of showing solidarity."

The Raha Center for Fine Arts was opened in 2022 by Hela Abu Freih in Rahat, Israel's largest Bedouin town located in the south of the country, in the Negev Desert. It is the first establishment of its kind for Israel's Bedouin society, one of the country's Arab minorities.

Rahat Community Center

