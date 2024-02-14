"Bedouin Dream" premieres at Rahat cinema festival

Rahat, the largest Bedouin city in the world, is set to host the second edition of the Middle East Film Festival, kicking off on February 9.

Among the highlights of the festival is the debut of "Bedouin Dream," an original production by director Kaid Abu Latif, scheduled for Saturday, February 17, at 4 p.m. at the city's cultural palace.

This local film, entirely produced and directed by Kaid Abu Latif, promises to take audiences on a captivating journey through the history and society of Rahat, spanning 50 years of existence. "The Bedouin Dream" offers a unique blend of tradition and modernity, providing a fascinating cinematic experience.

The 10-minute short film, shot in color and black and white, showcases the life and culture of Rahat's residents, portraying their rich history and the flourishing society they have cultivated over the years. "I tell the story of Rahat through the eyes of children, to show how they see their city and its future," explains director Kaid Abu Latif.

Kaid Abu Latif

Featuring a combination of archival footage and personal photographs, the documentary captures the essence of Rahat, from its traditional rituals and customs to its vibrant contemporary life. The film juxtaposes scenes of city life with intimate moments, offering a poignant reflection on the passage of time.

"When we set up the Festival this year, it became clear to us that we needed original productions, and that's when I decided to create this film," says Kaid. "Originally, it was a project I did in cooperation with the University of Oxford, on the Bedouin market in public space, and then I expanded the idea into a documentary."

Rahat Community Center

"Bedouin Dream" also serves as a tribute to Ahmad, the brother of director Kaid Abu Latif, who tragically lost his life in combat last month during an anti-terrorist operation in Gaza. Ahmad, an IDF soldier, was a staunch advocate for coexistence between Jews and Arabs, embodying the spirit of unity and mutual respect.

"I placed Ahmad at the center of the film, to pay tribute to him. His brutal death hit us violently, and it was obvious to me that this film would be dedicated to him," shares Kaid. "Ahmad gave me the strength to make this documentary. He firmly believed in the common destiny that Jews and Arabs share and how we must work hand in hand. This is the message of my film."

ABU LATIF | photo: Galit Rosen Kaid

"Bedouin Dream" promises to offer a moving and insightful portrayal of Rahat's past, present, and future, emphasizing the importance of unity, coexistence, and shared identity. The screening will be held at the Rahat Cultural Palace, offering audiences a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Bedouin culture and heritage.

