Fauda star shares selfie of wounded face after surviving Gaza blast

Israeli actor and singer Idan Amedi shared a selfie showing his wounded face after surviving a massive blast in Gaza, during which many Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were killed in action.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the star best known for his role in "Fauda" had been unrecognizable to the medical staff, instead being called "John Doe, 22." And for the first time, Amedi shared a photo from that time to mark his 36th birthday.

"One of the doctors at the hospital calls me '360', he says that there is a tendency for people to think that if you have made a 360 degree turn then you are back at the starting point," the Israeli star wrote to his 338k followers on Instagram.

"But with battle-wounded the story is a bit different, this journey through the sharp, flat and obscure corners of life, of war, changes you, shapes you and you are reborn through it," Amedi continued.

"Every once in a while I have some sort of realization about the miracle that happened to me, but I honestly don't think I'll ever catch it," the Fauda star confided.

"That's how miracles are, you have to accept them and above all not forget that they happened, to sanctify the gift you received, with all the angles and fragments, remind yourself especially when the road is arduous, that there are more beautiful things to see," Amedi explained.

"A second happy sad birthday in two months, thank God for all 'free gifts'. And thanks to all the well-wishers, someday I will be able to thank you all, and for the life of adventures along the way," Amedi concluded, captioning the photo in reference to the medical staff, "a 22-year-old John Doe in the trauma department."