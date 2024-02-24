"The Flea in the Ear" brings timeless comedy to Tel Aviv's Cameri Theater

This summer, the Cameri Theater in Tel Aviv is poised to captivate audiences with a vibrant rendition of Georges Feydeau's classic comedy, "The Flea in the Ear" (1907), performed in Hebrew.

Under the direction of Ohad Weber, director of the academic school of theater at Cameri, this production promises to honor the play's rich heritage while infusing it with contemporary relevance and flair.

"We wanted to stay very faithful to the original piece while giving it a touch of modernism," explained Weber in an exclusive interview with i24NEWS. "Georges Feydeau holds a special place in our school's curriculum, and both the director Ella Nikolaevski and I have a profound appreciation for his contributions to the theatrical world."

At the heart of "The Flea in the Ear" lies a tapestry of misunderstandings and suspicions of adultery, themes that resonate deeply with audiences across generations. Yigal Menashe, who portrays the character of Etienne, highlighted the enduring relevance of Feydeau's work, noting, "These themes resonate not only with the Belle époque era but also with contemporary audiences, offering a humorous yet insightful reflection on human nature."

To cater to Israeli audiences, the production team has implemented innovative changes, including gender reversals for certain roles. "The question of gender is completely contemporary and well anchored in our time," emphasized Weber. "By embracing these changes, we aim to highlight the universal nature of the play's themes while providing a fresh and relevant perspective."

"It's remarkable how playwrights in the 20th century captured liberal ideals and principles. I believe Israeli audiences will find resonance in this play, as it reflects themes and issues that are still relevant today. However, the liberalism embraced by the play may be unfamiliar to Israeli audiences, offering them an opportunity to explore and discover new perspectives," elaborated Yigal Menashe, an actor who plays the role of Etienne

The cast has fully incorporated French accents and integrating French songs into the performance to ensure an authentic experience reminiscent of the original French play. Liz Taher Hasson, assistant to the director and portraying the character of Lucienne, emphasized the play's universal appeal. "Despite its origins in a different time and place, 'The Flea in the Ear' delves into the timeless complexities of human relationships," noted Hasson. "Audiences of all backgrounds will find themselves captivated by the humor, wit, and undeniable charm of Feydeau's masterpiece."

Navigating the intricacies of adapting a classic French farce for an Israeli audience, Weber remains steadfast in his optimism about the production's reception. "Our goal is to entertain, uplift, and unite audiences, offering a moment of respite and joy amidst the challenges of the present," he expressed with confidence.

With its blend of tradition, innovation, and universal themes, this production promises to be a highlight of the theatrical season, inviting audiences on a delightful journey into the world of laughter and delight.