Alon Livné: from childhood creativity to global fashion icon

For Israeli designer Alon Livné, creativity has always been instinctive. “Art and design have always been part of my life,” he tells i24NEWS, recalling early childhood memories of sculpting with plasticine.

From kindergarten onward, his impulse to create was intuitive, irrepressible, and foundational.

Fashion became his chosen language at thirteen. While drawing comic strips and superheroes, it was clothing that captured his imagination. “My obsession with costume details revealed my love for fashion,” he says. That early passion laid the groundwork for a career that would span continents and celebrities.

In the 1990s, Livné drew inspiration from industry icons like John Galliano and Alexander McQueen. Immersing himself in international fashion magazines and editorials, he dreamed of creating garments that were more than clothing—pieces crafted for extraordinary moments.

His international breakthrough came at New York Fashion Week, where showcasing his designs opened doors to collaborations with global superstars. Livné has since created looks for Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, and the Kardashian family. In Israel, he made headlines with Noa Kirel’s Eurovision outfit and her wedding dress, designs that have become cultural touchstones.

Despite his global acclaim, Livné approaches every project with the same philosophy: emotion drives design. Whether crafting a bride’s dream dress or an elaborate stage costume, he begins with a story, drawing inspiration from historical archives, paintings, and exhibitions. “Every bride is a kind of star,” he says. “She is the star of the most important day of her life.”

At nineteen, a formative experience in Alexander McQueen’s London studio left a lasting impression. “To this day, I still feel his spirit with me when I create,” Livné reflects. Trends take a back seat in his work; inspiration comes from history, emotion, and his inner world. His latest collection blends Victorian and gothic influences, combining intricate detail with a raw, imperfect aesthetic.

Now 40, Livné runs a thriving workshop with clients around the world, supported by a skilled team of seamstresses and pattern makers. Yet his passion remains undiminished. “I feel a very strong inner fire to create and express myself,” he says.