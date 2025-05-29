British celebrities, including Dua Lipa, urge UK to halt arms sales to Israel

More than 300 prominent British figures — including pop star Dua Lipa, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, football pundit Gary Lineker, and actor Tilda Swinton — have signed an open letter calling on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to immediately suspend arms exports to Israel.

The initiative, led by the humanitarian NGO Choose Love, unites artists, media personalities, academics, medical professionals, and even a Holocaust survivor.

The letter demands an end to what it calls “UK complicity” in the ongoing crisis in Gaza, urging for unhindered humanitarian access, a firm commitment to a ceasefire, and an immediate halt to arms sales.

“The situation is intolerable — you cannot describe it as such and remain inactive,” the letter states, referencing the dire humanitarian toll in Gaza, where 71,000 children under the age of four are reported to be suffering from acute malnutrition. Although a blockade was recently lifted and an aid distribution center supported by Israel and the U.S. has opened, the UN maintains the current system falls far short of meeting the needs of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents.

Other signatories include Annie Lennox, Paloma Faith, Riz Ahmed, Nicola Coughlan, and Dermot O’Leary. Lineker, who recently left Match of the Day following controversy over a social media post, added his name after apologizing.

The celebrities’ letter follows a previous statement by over 800 British legal experts warning the UK government of potential complicity in what they described as possible “genocide” — a charge strongly rejected by Israel.

Despite growing international pressure, including from influential cultural figures, the UK government has not indicated any change to its arms export policies or diplomatic approach toward the Israel-Gaza conflict.