Caitlyn Jenner visits October 7 massacre sites ahead of TLV Pride Parade

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel organized a tour of Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip with Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday, as part of Israel's international communication and outreach efforts. This tour aims to present the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7 and to "expose the truth to the world." The initiative, led by the Foreign Ministry, is part of Israel's international awareness strategy. The two women visited the site of the Nova Music Festival, Kibbutz Be'eri, and the memorial of burnt vehicles in Tkuma.

During the visit, they met survivors of the massacre and residents of the border area. At the Nova site, they spoke with Mazal Tezzu, a survivor of the attack. At Be'eri, they met Yuval Haran, who lost family members on October 7. The group visited Haran's family home, which was set on fire by Hamas terrorists, as well as the home of Yuval and Maayan Bar, who were also killed in the attack.

"I did a tour of the Gaza envelope with Caitlyn Jenner to show her, as well as the world, the truth about the atrocities that took place in Israel on October 7," said Haskel. "Caitlyn is a remarkable woman and a supporter of Israel. This tour is part of our fight for awareness, so the world cannot ignore what happened here." This visit comes as Jenner takes part in the Pride celebrations in Tel Aviv, marking her public commitment to Israel since the terrorist attack.