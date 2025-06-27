'Dedicated to the return of the hostages': Film depicting Nova tragedy wins at Emmys

Recommended -

The documentary film "We Will Dance Again," which depicts the massacre at the Nova festival, won the News and Documentary Emmy Award last night (Friday), in the category of Best Documentary. The film was directed by Yaniv Mozer, who went on stage to receive the award in New York while wearing a hostage pin and a yellow tie. It includes footage filmed by Hamas alongside footage from the mobile phones of participants and testimonies from survivors.

Alongside the band Mizar, two survivors of the festival also took the stage—Yuval Shem Tov and Tamid Shatz; Natalia Caserotti, the mother of Keshet Caserotti who was murdered at the age of 21; Rinat Klein, CEO of HOT8; and Emilio Schenker and Gideon Tadmor, CEO and Chairman of the production company SIPUR. The film’s producer, Michal Weitz, did not attend because she was injured this week by an Iranian missile strike on her home in Tel Aviv.

באדיבות HOT

“As of this evening, 620 days have passed during which Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza have experienced catastrophic pain as a result of the war ignited by Hamas on October 7,” Mozer said on stage. “We Will Dance Again is a historical document that commemorates the events as they unfolded. Above all, we dedicate this award to the immediate and safe return of the hostages who are still in Gaza. We want this wave of bloodshed to stop. We want this war to end. It should not serve the interests of the Israeli government or the Hamas terror organization.”

Out of approximately 3,500 participants in the Nova festival, 364 were murdered, and 44 were kidnapped by Hamas. Of the 50 hostages who remain in Gaza, 15 were among the festival participants and its security personnel. Among them: Elkana Bohbot, Rom Breslavski, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Maksim Harkin, Segev Kalphon, Bar Kuperstein, Eitan Mor, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Alon Ahel, and Avinatan Or.

The film "We Will Dance Again" was directed by Yaniv Mozer and produced by HOT8, SIPUR, and Slutzky Productions.