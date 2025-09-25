EBU to hold vote on Israel’s Eurovision 2026 participation

The future of Israel’s place in Eurovision 2026 will be decided this November, following an unprecedented decision by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to put the matter to a special vote among its members.

In a letter to member broadcasters, EBU President Delphine Ernotte-Cunci explained that the organization’s board encountered an “unprecedented range of opinions” on Israel’s participation, making consensus impossible. Former EBU Vice President Petr Dvořák also attended the meeting where the issue was discussed.

As a result, the EBU has scheduled a general meeting, to be held online in early November, where members will cast an official vote either for or against Israel’s entry in the 2026 competition.

The move marks a significant shift: membership in the EBU has traditionally guaranteed the right to participate in Eurovision, but this process signals that participation may now be subject to member approval.

An official invitation outlining the voting procedure will be sent to members next week. The outcome of the November vote will determine definitively whether Israel will be allowed to compete at Eurovision 2026.