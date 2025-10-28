Former hostage Eli Sharabi walks the runway at Tel Aviv Fashion Week

Tel Aviv Fashion Week is making a grand return after more than two years of abscence, marked by the highly symbolic presence of former hostage Eli Sharabi on the runway.

Dressed in a white suit, Sharabi opened the show alongside relatives of other former hostages.

Sharabi, whose remarkable resilience continues to move the country, was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience.

Other families took part in the walk down the runway, including Gaya Calderon, the daughter of former hostage Ofer Calderon; Keren Schem, the mother of former hostage Mia Schem; Dani Miran, the father of Omri Miran; and Ayelet Samrano, whose son Yotam was killed during the October 7, 2023 attack and whose body was returned by the IDF last June.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1982716882018070583 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

These one-day models walked the runway to a poignant rendition of the song There Will Still Be For Me, sung by Shiri Maimon.

"After all that the country has been through, this Fashion Week is a sign of resilience and unity," said influencer Noa Tishby, host of this 15th edition, which runs until Thursday.

The producer, Motty Reif, who has been behind the event since its inception, explained that he wanted to offer “a moment of hope” and support Israeli designers who have been badly affected by the war. More than a hundred designers, including Sasson Kedem, Ronen Chen, Rina Zin, Maskit, Dorin Frankfurt, as well as emerging young talents, will present their collections throughout the week.

Wishing also to reflect a more diverse society, Motty Reif encouraged designers to have models of all sizes, origins, and ages walk the runway.