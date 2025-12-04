Indian grandmaster claims $55K victory in Jerusalem chess showdown

Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi emerged victorious at the Jerusalem International Masters, concluding four days of elite rapid chess competition in Israel’s capital.

With a prize of $55,000 and a global online audience of 875,000 viewers, the tournament showcased some of the world’s top players, including members of the Israeli national team.

The championship, hosted at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, was organized under the theme of “Tolerance and Unity” and marked one of the most prestigious and high-quality chess events ever held in Israel. The tournament was a joint initiative by the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Jerusalem Development Authority, and the Israel Chess Federation.

Erigaisi, ranked fifth in the world, faced off against five-time world champion Viswanathan (Vishy) Anand in the grand finale. After two standard games ended in a draw, the match proceeded to a tiebreak of blitz games. Erigaisi won the first blitz, and the second ended in a draw, securing his championship and sparking celebrations among the hundreds of spectators at the museum.

In total, $170,000 in prize money was distributed, including $26,000 awarded to Israeli players, who included Maxim Rodshtein, Yehiel Sokolovsky, Ori Kobo, Avital Boruchovsky, and Ido Gorstein. Other international participants included rapid chess elite Ian Nepomniachtchi and additional top-ranked players, making the event a truly global competition.

Dr. Tzvika Barkai, Chairman of the Israel Chess Federation, hailed the event as “a milestone for Israeli chess…more than a tournament, it is an international celebration connecting excellence, culture, and the values of tolerance and unity.” Gil Borochovsky, CEO of the Federation, emphasized Israel’s place on the global chess stage, praising the collaboration of partners that brought the event to life.

Yoni Ries, CEO of the Jerusalem Museum of Tolerance, praised the tournament’s impact, saying, “Hosting the Jerusalem Masters at the Museum of Tolerance brought leading players from Israel and across the globe, including world champions, and placed Jerusalem firmly on the map of global chess tournaments. This significant event reinforces the museum’s role as an active hub for international initiatives and encounters."

The Jerusalem International Masters concluded an extraordinary week for Israeli chess, which also hosted the Jerusalem Open Championship with over 450 participants from 39 countries, marking Israel’s first major sporting event since the outbreak of the Iron Swords War. With this global tournament now concluded, additional international initiatives promoting unity and tolerance through chess are expected in the near future.