Israel marks October 7th remembrance day: flags lowered to half-mast at Knesset

Israel marked October 7th Remembrance Day on Thursday, commemorating two years since the Hamas attacks that triggered the Iron Swords War.

Across the country, somber ceremonies were held in memory of the victims, soldiers, and civilians who fell that day and in the war that followed.

At the Knesset in Jerusalem, national flags were lowered to half-mast in a ceremony led by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who lit a memorial candle at the entrance to the parliament in honor of the fallen and murdered. The ceremony was attended by Knesset Director General Moshe (Chico) Edri, Knesset Officer Superintendent Yuval Chen, and the Knesset Guard of Honor.

Speaker Ohana later laid wreaths at the Gilead Memorial in tribute to Israel’s fallen soldiers and at the memorial for victims of hostilities.

“We bow our heads today to those who gave their lives defending the State of Israel and to the innocent civilians taken from us on that dark day,” Ohana said. “Their memory will forever remain a light in the heart of our nation.”

Throughout the day, the Knesset will continue to take part in official ceremonies, including a memorial for the fallen of the Iron Swords War and the October 7th massacre at Mount Herzl at 11:00 a.m., and a state ceremony for the murdered civilians at 2:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) held a parallel commemoration at the Nahal Oz base, one of the sites hardest hit in the October 7 attacks. The event brought together the IDF General Staff, bereaved families, and survivors to honor the fallen and reflect on the lessons of that day.

Among those present was Yiska Steinberg, widow of Colonel Yonatan Steinberg, the late commander of the Nahal Brigade who was killed in action on October 7. At 6:29 a.m., the precise time the attack began, officers observed a minute of silence.

During the ceremony, Colonel Ido Kes, who led the IDF’s operational investigation into the fighting at Nahal Oz, presented his findings. A special panel titled “Memory, Responsibility, Heroism, and Hope” followed, moderated by Major General Dado Bar Kalifa, head of the IDF Human Resources Directorate. Speakers included Major Bar Zonshine, Ashira Greenberg (widow of Lt. Col. Tomer Greenberg), Nisan De Kalo, and Han Goldstein Almog, a survivor of Hamas captivity.

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir delivered a poignant address:

“On this day, we confront the failure of October 7 while looking toward the future,” he said. “We bow before the civilians, commanders, and soldiers who showed extraordinary courage. Our duty is to continue supporting the bereaved families, the wounded, and the survivors of captivity. We will not rest until the last hostage and missing person are brought home.”

Zamir announced the formation of a Military Honors Committee to formally recognize acts of bravery from that day and the ensuing war.

“From pain and loss have arisen countless stories of heroism that it is our duty to honor,” he said.

Concluding the ceremony, Zamir emphasized the IDF’s readiness and resolve:

“Thanks to the tenacity of our soldiers and commanders, we now stand in positions of strength. The campaign is not over but we must turn these two years of war and mourning into a momentum of reconstruction and hope.”