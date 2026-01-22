Israeli films shine with multiple Oscar nominations

Israeli cinema earned major international recognition on Thursday with multiple nominations announced for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, set to take place in late March.

Among the nominees is Butcher’s Stain, a short narrative film competing in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Directed by Meir Levinson-Blaunt, a graduate of Tel Aviv University’s film program, the film centers on Samir, an Arab-Israeli supermarket employee in Tel Aviv who is falsely accused of vandalizing posters of Israeli abductees. As he fights to clear his name and protect his livelihood, the story exposes underlying tensions, mistrust, and prejudice within Israeli society.

Israel is also represented in the Best Short Documentary category with Children No More: Were and Are Gone, directed by Hilla Medalia.

The documentary follows Israeli peace activists who hold silent vigils in Tel Aviv, displaying photographs of children killed in Gaza.

The film captures the emotional and political weight of the protests, which often draw public hostility despite their quiet and nonverbal nature.

Another Oscar-nominated film connected to the region is The Voice of Hind Rajab, which recounts the death of a young Gazan girl trapped in a car during fighting. The film blends real audio recordings of the girl with dramatized depictions of rescue and emergency efforts. While the film is Tunisian, its subject matter has resonated widely amid ongoing conflict.

Earlier this year, the Academy announced nominees in several major categories, including Best International Feature Film.

The Voice of Hind Rajab received a nomination in that category, while Israel’s official submission, The Sea, did not make the final shortlist.

This year’s nominations also include two films produced by Watermelon Productions, whose work focuses on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. One of the films is nominated on behalf of the State of Palestine.

Amid the politically charged lineup, Israeli filmmakers also found a moment of broad acclaim with Holding Liat, nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

The film tells the story of the abduction of Liat Atzili and her husband Aviv from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 attack. Produced by acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky, the documentary has been highlighted as a standout entry in this year’s awards season.

Together, the nominations reflect the strong presence of films grappling with the human cost of conflict, placing Israeli and regional stories at the center of one of the world’s most prominent cultural stages.

