Israeli gymnasts barred from World Championships after Indonesia denies visas

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday dismissed an urgent appeal filed by the Israeli Gymnastics Federation (IGF), which sought to ensure the participation of its athletes in the upcoming World Championships set to begin Sunday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The appeal followed Indonesia’s refusal to grant entry visas to the Israeli delegation.

Among those barred from competing is Artem Dolgopyat, the 2023 world champion and Olympic gold medalist. The IGF had petitioned for intervention from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), or alternatively, for the relocation or cancellation of the event. CAS rejected these emergency requests without providing a detailed explanation.

The broader case, concerning allegations of discrimination and a possible breach of duty by the FIG, is still under review.

The Israeli federation argues that the FIG failed to act in response to what it calls a “denial of justice,” claiming the international body had an obligation to ensure all qualified athletes could participate.

For its part, the FIG maintains that visa decisions rest solely with the Indonesian authorities, over whom it has no jurisdiction. Jakarta has justified its stance by citing its longstanding policy of non-recognition of Israel, linked to its position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The controversy comes amid renewed speculation about potential normalization between Israel and Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country. Reports suggest that a planned discreet visit by Indonesia’s president to Israel this week was canceled following leaks attributed to former U.S. President Donald Trump, who had publicly mentioned the trip.