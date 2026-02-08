Israeli music legend Matti Caspi dies at 76

Caspi’s family confirmed his passing in a statement, saying, “With aching hearts and deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved husband and dear father. The light of our lives has gone out. The love and creativity he left behind will remain part of us forever.”

President Isaac Herzog paid tribute to Caspi, calling him “one of the greatest Israeli creators of our generation.” Herzog said Caspi’s music shaped Israeli culture for decades, adding that his melodies gave “eternal life” to countless lyrics and accompanied Israelis for nearly six decades. “Matti Caspi is no longer with us, but his contribution to Israeli music will continue to resonate for generations,” Herzog said.

Born Matityahu Caspi on November 30, 1949, in Kibbutz Hanita, Caspi showed musical talent from an early age and went on to serve in the Southern Command Band, where he began composing and performing professionally.

Over his long career, he worked as a composer, arranger, producer, musical director, and multi-instrumentalist, writing and producing more than a thousand songs.

Caspi collaborated with many of Israel’s leading artists, including Gali Atari, Yehudit Ravitz, Boaz Sharabi, Ariel Zilber, and Shlomo Gronich. Among his most celebrated projects was the 1987 production Crazy Tropical Land, featuring Brazilian songs translated into Hebrew by Ehud Manor.

In May, Caspi revealed publicly that he had been diagnosed with advanced cancer and announced the cancellation of all performances to focus on treatment.

A recipient of the ACUM Lifetime Achievement Award, Caspi is widely regarded as a cornerstone of Israeli music, leaving behind a legacy that continues to define the country’s cultural soundtrack.