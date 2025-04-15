Lebanon and Kuwait ban Disney’s Snow White over Gal Gadot’s role

The new live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White has been officially banned in both Lebanon and Kuwait due to the participation of Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who plays the role of the wicked queen, local media reported Tuesday.

Lebanon’s Interior Minister signed off on the ban following a recommendation from the country’s General Security Service’s Film Control Committee.

The committee cited Gadot’s inclusion in the cast as the primary reason for barring the film from cinemas. In Kuwait, the decision was similarly formalized after pressure from civil society organizations and in line with the state’s policy of opposing cultural normalization with Israel, according to the daily Al-Qabas.

This move continues a growing trend in the region of banning films featuring Israeli actors. Just two months ago, Lebanon also barred Captain America: Brave New World over the involvement of Israeli actress Shira Haas.

Disney’s Snow White, which took three years to produce, has already faced mixed reviews and underwhelming box office performance since its release. Critics have been particularly harsh on Gadot’s performance. "Gadot's evil queen vacillates between acceptable 'camp' and forced delivery with terrible delivery and incoherent facial expressions," wrote Manuel Sao-Bento of FandomWire.