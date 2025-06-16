Maccabiah Games postponed to 2026 due to escalating Israel-Iran conflict

For the first time in decades, the Maccabiah Games — often dubbed the "Jewish Olympics" — have been postponed, as Israel grapples with an ongoing war against Iran. The games, originally set to take place this July, will instead be rescheduled for the summer of 2026.

The announcement was made Monday following high-level consultations between the Maccabi World Union, organizers of the 2025 Maccabiah, and Israel's Minister of Culture and Sports, Miki Zohar.

The decision comes as Israel’s military campaign, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, continues to unfold against Iranian targets.

Recommended -

“After many situational assessments following the events in Iran, we had no choice but to postpone the Maccabiah,” said Zohar. “I am grateful to the organizers and our international partners for their understanding and cooperation. I am confident that next year we will gather in an even stronger and braver Israel.”

The government’s extension of Israel’s national state of emergency — now in effect until at least June 30 — played a critical role in the decision. Organizers cited the safety and logistical challenges posed by the emergency measures, which make it nearly impossible to properly prepare for an international sporting event of this scale.

More than 8,000 athletes from 55 countries were expected to compete across 45 sports during the 22nd Maccabiah Games. The games, first held in 1932, have only been interrupted once before — a 15-year hiatus between 1935 and 1950, due to the upheaval surrounding World War II and the establishment of the State of Israel.

Despite the ongoing tensions, officials have expressed optimism that the spirit of the Maccabiah will prevail.

“The Maccabiah represents not just sports, but unity, resilience, and Jewish identity worldwide,” said a senior official from Maccabi World Union. “We are committed to holding the Games when the situation allows athletes and visitors from across the globe to gather safely in Israel.”