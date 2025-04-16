Noa Argamani named among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025

Noa Argamani, the 26-year-old Israeli woman whose harrowing abduction by Hamas during the October 7 Nova music festival became one of the defining images of that dark day, has been named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2025.

Argamani, who was held hostage in Gaza for 246 days before being rescued during Operation Arnon, has since emerged as a powerful voice for those still held in captivity.

Her story—marked by resilience, trauma, and unyielding hope—has resonated far beyond Israel’s borders.

In a moving tribute published in TIME, Douglas Emhoff, husband of former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, described Argamani’s courage and transformation into a symbol of strength. “Her story has become a global emblem of Jewish resistance and hope,” Emhoff wrote. “She was dancing with so many others at the Nova Festival when Hamas launched its terrorist attack. When she was abducted to Gaza on a motorcycle, the terrified expression on her face became a symbol of the pain and trauma that Jews around the world, myself included, continue to feel.”

Since her release, Argamani has become an unofficial ambassador for the hostages still held by Hamas, speaking out publicly and tirelessly advocating for their return. Her composure in the face of immense personal loss and trauma has captured international admiration.

“She is living proof that despite everything, we will dance again,” Emhoff concluded.

WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This prestigious recognition by TIME underscores the profound global impact of Argamani’s story. As the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of October 7, her voice remains a beacon of resilience—and a reminder of the urgent need to secure freedom for all remaining hostages.