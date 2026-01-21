Noam Batan to represent Israel in Eurovision 2026

Noam Batan was named the winner of The Next Star for Eurovision on Tuesday night, earning the honor of representing Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

The competition will be held in Vienna, Austria, with live shows scheduled for May 12, 14, and 16.

Batan claimed first place in the season finale after capturing the hearts of both the judging panel and viewers at home, finishing at the top of both the judges’ rankings and the public vote.

His performances throughout the evening were widely praised, showcasing his vocal range and stage presence.

In the final broadcast, he performed “Nitzachta Iti Hakol” by Amir Benayoun as well as the international hit “Dernière Danse” by French singer Indila.

Following his victory, celebrations erupted both on stage and behind the scenes, as Batan marked a major milestone in his career. Photos from the night showed him celebrating emotionally after the announcement of the results.

The song that Batan will perform on the Eurovision stage has yet to be selected. According to the broadcaster, it will be chosen by a professional committee and unveiled in the coming months.

Expectations are high, with hopes that the right song could lead Israel to its fifth Eurovision victory.

Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar also welcomed the news, congratulating Batan on his win. “Congratulations to Noam Batan! We look forward to seeing you at Eurovision, representing the country with pride and bringing the Israeli spirit to center stage. Europe, Israel is coming to win!” he said.