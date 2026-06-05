Report: Israel to name Jerusalem archaeology center after Trump

Israel’s government iss expected to approve a plan on Sunday to name a new heritage and archaeology center in Jerusalem after US President Donald Trump, Israel Hayom reported on Friday.

The center is set to operate inside the Rockefeller Museum compound, one of Jerusalem’s best-known archaeological sites, located near the Old City walls.

According to the report, the final wording of the government resolution was submitted to the cabinet secretariat and added to the agenda for Sunday’s meeting. The proposal was advanced by Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu.

The move was presented as a gesture of appreciation for Trump’s support for Israel. An interministerial team had recommended establishing an educational and cultural heritage center at the site, to be run by the Israel Antiquities Authority, and naming it after the US president.

The Rockefeller Museum was built in the 1930s during the British Mandate with a major donation from American philanthropist John D. Rockefeller Jr. It has long served as a museum of archaeology for the Land of Israel, though activity at the site had reportedly been limited in recent years despite the importance of the finds housed there.

Israel Hayom said the Justice Ministry had examined whether the site’s name could legally be changed. The official proposal therefore called for the new heritage and archaeology center to be named after Trump, rather than the museum building itself.