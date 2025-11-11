Singer Kirel and soccer star Peretz tie the knot in Jaffa ceremony

Israeli pop sensation Noa Kirel and national football star Daniel Peretz tied the knot on Tuesday evening in an intimate sunset ceremony, marking the beginning of what promises to be a weeklong celebration.

Around a hundred close family members and friends gathered at Beit Al Hayam in Jaffa to witness the union of two of Israel’s most high-profile young figures.

Kirel arrived alongside her parents, Amir and Ilana Kirel, wearing a striking gown by renowned Israeli designer Alon Livne, reflecting a blend of modern elegance and traditional bridal grace.

The ceremony was conducted by Chief Rabbi David Lau, who stepped in for his father, Chief Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, who was unable to attend due to illness.

Among the distinguished guests were a mix of Israel’s cultural, sports, and entertainment personalities. Musicians Idan Raichel and Eden Daniel Gabay, footballer Eran Zahavi, public figures Rif Ne’eman, Ron Biton, and Ron Aluf, as well as Kirel’s agent Roberto Ben Shoshan were all present to celebrate the couple. The atmosphere was described as warm and intimate, with family and close friends sharing in the joy of the newlyweds.

After the formal ceremony, the couple hosted a private, low-key reception where guests enjoyed refreshments and casual mingling. The celebrations are set to continue on Wednesday, when a larger event will be held, featuring live music, dancing, and a full program of entertainment to honor the newly married couple.

This wedding has captured public attention not only because of the couple’s celebrity status but also as a cultural moment, blending Israel’s music and sports worlds in a high-profile social gathering.

Kirel and Peretz, both in their twenties, have been open about their relationship in the media, and this wedding represents a milestone for Israel’s young celebrity scene. Fans and media alike are anticipating the continuation of the festivities, which are expected to draw further attention as the couple shares moments from the larger Wednesday celebration.