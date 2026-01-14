Sydney Sweeney meets former Israeli hostages Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, met with two former Israeli hostages, Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or, during an event shared by the organization Stand With Us on Instagram Tuesday.

Sweeney, 28, who has appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list of influential young personalities, has become one of the most prominent actresses in the United States.

She gained additional attention for her American Eagle campaign, famously using the pun, “Sydney Sweeney has good jeans,” which also played on the phrase “good genes.”

The actress has been in a relationship with American producer Scooter Braun, who is of Jewish heritage and known for his vocal support of Israel.

Noa Argamani was freed from Hamas captivity on June 8, 2024, after 246 days in the Gaza Strip during Operation Arnon. Avinatan Or was released in October 2025 after two years in the hands of the terrorist organization.

The meeting highlights ongoing international support for former hostages and brings attention to their experiences following years of captivity.