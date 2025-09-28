Vienna protesters call for Eurovision boycott over Israeli participation

With Eurovision 2026 set for Vienna next May, Israel’s potential participation has sparked a heated political storm.

According to El País, more than 20,000 demonstrators marched in the Austrian capital on September 20 to protest what they described as “genocide in Gaza,” though police estimated only 3,000 attendees.

Among the most prominent critics is Dalia Sarig, an anti-Zionist Jewish activist who renounced her Israeli citizenship in 2015. Speaking before Austria’s Parliament, she urged Eurovision to “treat Israel like Russia,” which was banned in 2022.

Florian Keller of the Revolutionary Communist Party accused leaders of exploiting Holocaust memory to shield Israel from criticism.

The debate is now pan-European. Five countries, including Spain, have threatened to boycott if Israel competes, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen raised the prospect of sanctions earlier this month.

In response, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) moved up its decision on Israel’s eligibility to November.

Austria’s government and broadcaster ORF, however, have defended Israel’s place in the contest. “Excluding Israel will not solve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” said Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, calling Eurovision a “symbol of peace.” Even Austria’s latest Eurovision winner, pop star JJ, briefly opposed Israel’s participation before issuing an apology, El País reported.

With boycott threats, mounting protests, and diplomatic pressure, Eurovision 2026 is already shaping up as one of the contest’s most politically charged editions.