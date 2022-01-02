Israel's cabinet approves designation of national counter-terrorism unit

The Prime Minister's Office will allocate roughly $3 mln in 2022 for the unit

Israel's government approved a proposal by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday to designate Israel's Special Police Unit - known as Yamam - as the national unit for counter-terrorism.

"Ladies and gentlemen, as of today, the Police Counter-Terrorism Unit is the Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit. For many years, the unit's members and commanders have saved many lives in various operations, not all of which may be discussed. I tell you that we are in good hands," Bennett stated during his weekly cabinet meeting.

He reiterated his points on Twitter as well, stating once again, "We are in good hands."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477647410046373924 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Prime Minister's Office will allocate roughly $3 mln in 2022 to "strengthen the capabilities and means of the unit, reinforce its combat abilities, increase personnel and upgrade its operation proficiency, with emphasis on weaponry and training infrastructures."

A plan will also be formulated for continued financing ahead of the 2023 budget approval.

Several weeks ago, Bennett declared the Yamam as the National Counter-Terrorism Unit at a qualification ceremony for its members.

Regarding his visit with Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, he stated, "I saw the unit members in action, practicing what they know how to do very well – taking control of a terrorist event with determination, efficiency and professionalism. Do not mess with them."