Israeli news sites targeted on anniversary of Soleimani's killing

Two Israeli news sites, Jerusalem Post and Maariv, were targeted early Monday, apparently by Iranian hackers.

Maariv's Twitter briefly showed an image of a projectile coming out of a red ring on a clenched fist, apparently jewelry Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) wore, according to The Times of Israel. The image was taken down soon after.

Jerusalem Post's website showed the same image.

Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020 in a US drone strike in Iraq - an operation Israel supported, an Israeli military official recently revealed.

The Israeli government made no immediate response.

Soleimani spearheaded the Quds force of the IRGC, leading the Iranian military presence in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

In Iraq earlier Sunday, Shi'ites rallied in support of Iran to commemorate Soleimani's targeted killing.

The cyber attacks are the latest in a chain of escalations between Israel and the Islamic Republic.

Israel came under attack several times in the past months by Iranian hackers. Tensions continue to be high, with Israel allegedly striking a Syrian port used to smuggle shipments from Iran last week.

