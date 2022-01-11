Israeli military cancels reserve drills due to Covid outbreak

The military reports that over 6,000 soldiers are in home isolation as of Sunday

The Israeli military canceled exercises for reservists throughout January as the number of people diagnosed with Covid continues to climb, the military announced Tuesday.

The military reported that over 6,000 soldiers were in home isolation as of Sunday. In addition, roughly 6,380 troops were diagnosed with Covid on Tuesday, The Times of Israel reported, all with mild or no symptoms. This includes two major generals, diagnosed on Monday.

“We are not surprised, and we have been preparing for this increase in infection rate,” said one senior officer, according to The Jerusalem Post. There were more than 1,000 new cases diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

In addition, new restrictions were imposed on military members, including returning to the "pod system" it used in previous waves. This entails units being divided into separate groups to decrease the likelihood that soldiers could infect each other.

There will be a closure of all military gyms, and synagogues will be limited to 50 percent capacity, entrance only to those who have a Green Pass.

Soldiers who sleep on base will be required to quarantine at a military facility if exposed to Covid instead of isolating at home.

Civilians won't be allowed to enter military bases, except those "providing critical services."

Unvaccinated soldiers are required to undergo weekly inspections, the military stated.

The military is also considering offering a fourth vaccine to all service members, according to The Times of Israel. Currently, those 60 and older, are immunocompromised or work in health care are eligible for the second booster.