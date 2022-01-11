Israeli soldier, 19, moderately wounded in suspected car-ramming attack

Driver arrested by security forces after colliding with nearby guardrail; passenger also detained

A 19-year-old Israeli soldier was moderately wounded on Tuesday night in a suspected car-ramming attack near the West Bank settlement of Halamish, the army said.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the victim at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Road 465 outside of the community, also known as Neve Tzuf, in the Binyamin Regional Council.

An Israel Air Force (IAF) helicopter flew to the scene and transported the victim suffering from lower limb wounds to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by security forces after colliding with a nearby guardrail. A passenger in the car was also detained for questioning.

Palestinian media identified the alleged attacker as Mohammad Nazmi Yasin, a resident of Nebi Saleh, near Ramallah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier was not immediately identified.

The army said that the driver “arrived at the scene in a vehicle and accelerated toward IDF soldiers who were protecting the road. The terrorist hit one of the soldiers who was injured in his leg and evacuated by military helicopter for medical treatment at a hospital.”

The suspected car ramming is the latest in a series of Palestinian attacks taking place mostly in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

This is a developing story