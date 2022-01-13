Bedouins clash with police over controversial tree planting

The protests follow a JNF tree planting, seen as an effort to expel the Bedouins from the land

Roughly 2,000 Bedouins protested the controversial tree planting project in the Negev Desert on Thursday.

So far, a total of 13 protesters were arrested and three were lightly injured, according to a statement by Israel's police on Twitter.

The Route 31 highway was blocked by demonstrators, according to the police.

“We will allow freedom of protest as long as it is done according to the law, and we will act with zero-tolerance against disturbance,” a police statement read.

Demonstrators threw stones at police, who responded by firing anti-riot rubber bullets, shock grenades, and used a water cannon. A police helicopter was used in an effort to stop the violence, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The protests follow a Jewish National Fund (JNF) tree planting, which is seen by the Bedouin communities as an effort to expel them from the region.

The tree planting began on Monday and ended on Wednesday.

Police stated Thursday morning that 21 rioters were arrested during the night, and 18 arrested the previous night.

The Islamist Ra'am party vowed to boycott plenum votes as long as the tree-planting continued in the Negev.

In response to Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas, Yamina Knesset member Nir Orbach that he would also refuse to attend plenum votes as long as Ra'am does. Meretz Knesset member Yair Golan threatened to do the same.