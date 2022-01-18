Israel completes flight test of Arrow weapons system

Two Arrow-3 interceptors launched toward the target and successfully completed the mission

Israel's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had completed a planned flight test of the Arrow weapons system.

The test, which was performed in central Israel, involved the Arrow-3 missile, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside of the earth's atmosphere.

Two Arrow-3 interceptors were launched toward the target and successfully completed the mission, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"I commend the successful outcome of the recent flight test," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. "Israel’s defense establishment and industries continue to develop some of the world’s most advanced systems."

Last year, Israel said it was developing a new ballistic missile shield, the Arrow-4, with the United States.

Its Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors are already operational as part of a multi-layered system to destroy incoming missiles in the atmosphere and in space.

The Arrow-4 is intended to replace Arrow-2 over the coming decades with significantly upgraded capabilities.

"The interceptor will be the most advanced of its kind in the world and will provide a new layer of defense to the State of Israel and its citizens," Jacob Galifat, general manager of the MLM Division at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), told Defense News last year.

IAI is the prime contractor for the development of Arrow-4 and its MLM Division is the principal contractor for the Arrow weapon system.

The Israel Missile Defense Organization and the US Missile Defense Agency oversee the Arrow program.

The Arrow missile defense program started in the 1980s as a joint Israeli-US project in response to Arab states obtaining surface-to-surface missiles. The Gulf War in 1991 was a catalyst to further develop the Arrow program when Israel was threatened by Scud missiles launched from Iraq.