Yemen's Houthi rebels 'concerning’ for Israel’s security

Regev says 'the Houthis are clearly a concern for the Israeli security establishment'

Defense Correspondent Jonathan Regev spoke with i24NEWS on Tuesday about the recent developments in the Middle East with Yemen’s rebel faction, and whether the Houthis pose a direct threat to Israel.

“It’s concerning… Not for attacks on the Israeli mainland itself - Yemen is farther from (Israel than) the western areas of Iran,” i24NEWS' correspondent said.

Regev said Israel is worried due to the Houthi presence in the Gulf of Aden, a strategic waterway south of Yemen which links the Red Sea to the Arabian Sea.

“That means that every ship sailing from Israel or to Israel (along this path) is basically sailing right under the eyes of the Houthis - meaning right under the eyes of Iran, because this is basically an Iranian proxy,” Regev added.

He explained that while Yemen’s rebels probably are not able to strike Israel directly, they could still target the country’s interests within the Red Sea.

For this reason, “the Houthis are clearly a concern for the Israeli security establishment.”

The Houthis claimed responsibility for a deadly attack which killed three people on Monday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Following the incident, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen responded by hitting the rebel-held capital of Sana’a with air strikes, according to the Saudi Press Agency.