Israel to pay double for German submarines

Israel’s ministerial defense procurement committee on Sunday authorized a payment that will see the state pay double the original sum for three German submarines.

The Israeli public nor the government (Knesset) was notified of the authorization, according to Haaretz.

In 2017, the Knesset signed a memorandum of understanding in which the Defense Ministry would purchase three submarines for $2.05 billion.

Germany’s government agreed to cover a third of the cost of the deal, some $680m.

However, in closed hearings - which involved Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman - Defense Ministry officials said that ThyssenKrupp raised the price to over $3.4b and that Germany’s government would not increase its subsidies.

Originally, Israel was to pay about $1.3b, but is now required to spend over $2.7b.

Israel’s defense establishment approved the deal despite objections raised by Lapid.

The submarines are due to be supplied to Israel’s Navy by the end of the decade, replacing the force’s older models, Haaretz reported.

They will also join three new submarines that were bought for over $1.7b and were already supplied to the navy.

The previous deal remains at the center of the “submarine affair,” or Case 3000, which involves allegations of ThyssenKrupp bribing Israeli officials in the purchase of submarines and missile ships.